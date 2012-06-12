FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Tombini sees years of slow global growth
June 12, 2012 / 3:53 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Tombini sees years of slow global growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Woes in Europe continue to weigh on global economy

* Brazil prepared to face worsening world outlook

BRASILIA, June 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Alexandre Tombini s a id on Tuesday the global economy could suffer two years of slow growth and markets volatility as the European debt crisis drags on.

“Our view... is that in the coming months, quarters and maybe even in the next two years we could continue to see international market volatility and slow global growth,” Tombini told lawmakers in Brasilia.

“Europe continues to post low growth and is subject to important short-term volatility.”

Tombini reiterated that the Brazilian economy is prepared to deal with the external headwinds and should start to pick up speed in the second half of the year.

