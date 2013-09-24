FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's central bank says forex intervention has worked
September 24, 2013

UPDATE 1-Brazil's central bank says forex intervention has worked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s foreign exchange market intervention program has effectively reduced volatility for the Brazilian currency, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Tuesday.

Tombini told lawmakers in a congressional hearing that the bank has no plans to reduce the scope of the $60 billion intervention program.

He reiterated that activity is picking up gradually and that some market players are overly pessimistic about Latin America’s largest economy.

The U.S.-trained economist said he expects the country’s current account deficit to fall closer to 3 percent of gross domestic product. The current account deficit currently stands at around 3.4 percent of GDP.

