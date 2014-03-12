Investment flows into Brazil remain 'strong' so far in March -central bank

SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - Investment inflows into Brazil remain “strong” so far in March, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said on Wednesday, adding that $9.2 billion entered the country in the form of portfolio and foreign direct investments in February.

Tombini told attendants at an event in São Paulo sponsored by Goldman Sachs Group Inc that the pace of Brazil’s economic expansion this year should be similar to 2013’s growth rate. He added that the impact of monetary policy is “cumulative” and “comes with a lag time,” adding policies at the current moment must stay “specially vigilant” of inflation.