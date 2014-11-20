FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE--Bradesco CEO seen unlikely to take Brazil finmin job - reports
November 20, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE--Bradesco CEO seen unlikely to take Brazil finmin job - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to additional subscribers)

BRASILIA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Luiz Carlos Trabuco, the head of Bradesco SA, Brazil’s second largest private bank, is expected to turn down an offer to be President Dilma Rousseff’s new finance minister, two local newspapers reported on Thursday.

A government official separately told Reuters that Trabuco would not be the next finance minister, although the official declined to confirm that he had been offered the job. (Additional reporting by Alonso Soto and Brian Winter; editing by G Crosse)

