BRASILIA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.557 billion in September, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, down from the same month last year as the weak global economy hit trade flows.

The result was below expectations of a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Brazil had a trade surplus of $3.072 billion in September 2011.