Brazil posts trade surplus of $491 mln for April

BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil had a trade surplus of $491 million in April, government data showed on Monday, above market estimates for a surplus of $150 million.

The country posted a trade surplus of $460 million in March.

Despite the two consecutive monthly surpluses, Brazil’s trade balance remains in the red so far this year with a deficit of $5.066 billion due to a drop in the price of key exports such as iron ore and soy. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Peter Galloway)