Brazil posts trade surplus of $2.761 bln in May
June 1, 2015

Brazil posts trade surplus of $2.761 bln in May

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.761 billion in May, government data showed on Monday, its best monthly result so far this year as a weaker local currency bolsters exports.

The country posted a trade surplus of $490 million in April.

Despite the positive result, Brazil’s trade balance remains in the red so far this year with a deficit of $2.305 billion due to a drop in the price of key exports such as iron ore and soy. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)

