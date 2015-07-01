FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts June trade surplus of $4.5 bln
July 1, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil posts June trade surplus of $4.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil had a trade surplus of $4.527 billion in June, government data showed on Wednesday, above market estimates for a surplus of $4 billion.

The country posted a trade surplus of $2.76 billion in May.

After running a deficit at the start of 2015, Brazil’s trade balance has turned positive with a surplus of $2.222 billion in the first six months of the year as a weaker local currency bolsters exports and a shrinking economy weighs on imports. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

