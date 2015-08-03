FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts July trade surplus of $2.379 bln
August 3, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil posts July trade surplus of $2.379 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil had a trade surplus of $2.379 billion in July, government data showed on Monday, in line with market estimates for a surplus of $2.3 billion.

The country posted a trade surplus of $4.5 billion in June.

After running a deficit for most of 2015, Brazil’s trade balance has turned positive as a weaker local currency bolsters exports and a shrinking economy weighs on imports.

The government has raised its trade surplus estimate to up to $10 billion this year from about $5 billion. The major commodity exporter recorded its first trade deficit in 14 years in 2014 after the price of key products such as iron ore and soy fell sharply. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

