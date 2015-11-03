FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's October trade surplus tops estimates at $1.996 bln
November 3, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's October trade surplus tops estimates at $1.996 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.996 billion in October, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday, its eighth straight positive monthly result as imports plunge due to a deepening recession in Latin America’s top economy.

The latest surplus was above market estimates for a surplus of $1.16 billion.

A crippling recession and a weaker local currency have dragged down demand for imports in Brazil while improving conditions for local exporters.

So far this year Brazil has an accumulated trade surplus of $12.244 billion, on track to revert the deficit it recorded last year. (Reporting by Cezar Raizer; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

