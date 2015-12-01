FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's November trade surplus $1.197 bln, below estimates
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's November trade surplus $1.197 bln, below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.197 billion in November, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday, in another positive result that assures the commodities’ powerhouse will record a surplus this year after a hefty deficit in 2014.

The latest surplus was below market estimates for a surplus of $1.3 billion.

A crippling recession and a weaker local currency have dragged down demand for imports in Brazil while improving conditions for local exporters.

So far this year Brazil has an accumulated trade surplus of $13.442 billion. Last year, Brazil had a deficit of $3.9 billion, its first in 14 years. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
