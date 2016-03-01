Brazil posts trade surplus of $3.043 bln in February

BRASILIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of of $3.043 billion in February, government data showed on Tuesday, above market estimates as a weaker local currency slows the flow of goods into the country.

Imports totaled $10.305 billion and exports $13.348 billion, the Trade Ministry reported. The market expected a trade surplus of $2.57 billion in February, according to a Reuters survey of 12 analysts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alan Crosby)