Brazil posts trade surplus of $3.043 bln in February
March 1, 2016 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil posts trade surplus of $3.043 bln in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of of $3.043 billion in February, government data showed on Tuesday, above market estimates as a weaker local currency slows the flow of goods into the country.

Imports totaled $10.305 billion and exports $13.348 billion, the Trade Ministry reported. The market expected a trade surplus of $2.57 billion in February, according to a Reuters survey of 12 analysts. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alan Crosby)

