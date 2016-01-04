Brazil post 2015 trade surplus of $19.681 bln - trade ministry

BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $19.681 billion in 2015, foreign trade ministry data showed on Monday, rebounding from a deficit in 2014 as a weaker real and a crippling recession helps exports while it curbs imports in Latin America’s biggest economy.

Brazil had a trade surplus of $6.240 billion in December, above market expectations for a surplus of $5.6 billion.

Brazil had a trade deficit of $4 billion in 2014, its first in over a decade. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Alonso Soto)