Brazil posts record May trade surplus on weak real, recession

BRASILIA, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of of $6.437 billion in May, government data showed on Wednesday, the largest surplus ever for the month of May and above market estimates.

Imports totaled $11.134 billion and exports $17.571 billion, the Trade Ministry reported. The market expected a surplus of $5.5 billion.

A weaker real and a recession in its second year have dragged down imports while prompting local producers to increase their exports. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)