BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a trade surplus of $2.3 billion in October, government data showed on Tuesday, the biggest surplus posted for that month since 2011, but narrower than the $3.8 billion surplus recorded in September.

The result was smaller than market expectations for a surplus of $2.7 billion, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer, writing by ilvio Cascione, editing by G Crosse)