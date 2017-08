BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a trade surplus of $3.8 billion in September, government data showed on Monday, the largest in a decade for that month, as a recession keeps imports in check.

The result was slightly lower than market expectations for a surplus of $3.9 billion, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Alan Crosby)