BRASILIA, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.1 billion in March, government data showed on Monday, surpassing market expectations despite a small drop in beef exports after a corruption scandal in the sector led to temporary import bans.

Exports totaled $20.1 billion and imports $12.9 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $6.8 billion, according to their median forecast. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Diane Craft)