BRASILIA, July 3 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.195 billion last month, government data showed on Monday, above market forecasts and the biggest for the month on record.

Exports totaled $19.788 billion and imports $12.593 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $7 billion, according to their median forecast, following a record-high surplus of $7.661 billion in May. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Andrew Hay)