RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $3.227 billion in August, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, shrinking from the same month last year as the weak economy hit trade flows.

Still, the result topped expectations of a $3 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 6 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Brazil had a trade surplus of $3.893 billion in August of 2011.