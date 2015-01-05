FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil closes 2014 with $3.93 bln trade deficit, first since 2000
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil closes 2014 with $3.93 bln trade deficit, first since 2000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazil registered a trade deficit of $3.93 billion in 2014, government data showed on Monday, its first annual trade gap since 2000.

The country notched a $293 million surplus in the month of December, though it was not enough to push the yearly balance into positive territory as the country struggles with a sharp decline in global commodities prices.

The median forecast of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a surplus of $500 million in December. The country posted a deficit of $2.35 billion in November.

The 2014 trade deficit was the biggest Brazil has seen since 1998. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello; Writing by Asher Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.