an hour ago
Brazil July trade surplus record $6.3 bln, slightly below estimates
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 6:10 PM / an hour ago

Brazil July trade surplus record $6.3 bln, slightly below estimates

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $6.298 billion last month, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly below analyst forecasts but still the biggest for the month on record.

Exports totaled $18.769 billion and imports $12.471 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $6.39 billion, according to their median forecast, following a surplus of $7.195 billion in June. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chris Reese)

