FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil posts November trade deficit of $186 mln
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil posts November trade deficit of $186 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Market expected a surplus of $600 mln-poll

* Jan-Nov trade surplus down sharply from last year

BRASILIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil posted an unexpected trade deficit of $186 million in November, the Trade Ministry said on Monday.

The result came way below expectations of a $600 million surplus, according to the median forecast of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The daily average of exports fell 6.0 percent in November over the same period a year before, far outpacing the slowdown in imports, which dipped 2.6 percent in the same period.

Exports of Brazilian ethanol, sugar and iron ore slumped in November compared with October, although corn exports rose to 3.91 million tonnes from 3.66 million tonnes in October on strong demand.

Weak global demand has dragged on the world’s sixth-largest economy over the past year. The government has intervened in currency markets to prevent Brazil’s currency, the real, from strengthening, but that has not boosted exports so far.

Brazil’s trade surplus from January through November fell 33.9 percent from the same period a year ago to $17.185 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.