Brazil trade surplus rises to $2.147 bln in September

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s trade surplus increased slightly more than expected in September, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.147 billion in September, above expectations for a $2 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Brazil, a major producer of soy, corn and iron ore, had a trade surplus of $1.23 billion in August.

So far this year, Latin America’s largest economy has accumulated a trade deficit of $1.622 billion, a sharp reversal from the $15.702 billion surplus posted in the same period last year.