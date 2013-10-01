FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil trade surplus rises to $2.147 bln in September
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 4:54 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil trade surplus rises to $2.147 bln in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s trade surplus increased slightly more than expected in September, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.147 billion in September, above expectations for a $2 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Brazil, a major producer of soy, corn and iron ore, had a trade surplus of $1.23 billion in August.

So far this year, Latin America’s largest economy has accumulated a trade deficit of $1.622 billion, a sharp reversal from the $15.702 billion surplus posted in the same period last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.