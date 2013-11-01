FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil posts surprise trade gap in October
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil posts surprise trade gap in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Posts October trade deficit of $224 million

* Brazil’s accumulated deficit $1.832 billion so far this year

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade deficit of $224 million in October, reversing course after posting surpluses in the prior two months, government data showed on Friday.

The result was well below expectations for a $1.2 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Brazil, a major producer of soy, corn and iron ore, had a trade surplus of $1.651 billion in October last year. In September, the country had a surplus of $2.147 billion.

So far this year, Latin America’s largest economy has accumulated a trade deficit of $1.832 billion, a sharp reversal from the $17.350 billion surplus posted in the same period last year.

Brazil risks posting its first annual trade deficit in more than a decade this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
