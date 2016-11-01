FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil trade surplus narrows to $2.3 bln in October
November 1, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil trade surplus narrows to $2.3 bln in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds data on exports and imports, year-to-date surplus)

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a trade surplus of $2.346 billion in October, government data showed on Tuesday, the biggest surplus posted for that month since 2011, but narrower than the $3.8 billion surplus recorded in September.

The result was smaller than market expectations for a surplus of $2.7 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Exports totaled $13.721 billion and imports $11.375 billion.

Economists in a weekly central bank poll expect a trade surplus of $48 billion in 2016, more than double last year's result after a severe recession curbed demand for imports.

Brazil's trade surplus so far this year has risen to $38.5 billion, more than three times larger than in the same period of 2015. A steady inflow of dollars has helped strengthen the Brazilian currency by more than 20 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

