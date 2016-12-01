FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil trade surplus tops expectations in November
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 7:00 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil trade surplus tops expectations in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds data on exports and imports, year-to-date surplus)

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded a trade surplus of $4.758 billion in November, government data showed on Thursday, the biggest surplus posted for that month since at least 1989 and more than double the $2.3 billion surplus recorded in October.

The result was larger than market expectations for a surplus of $3.0 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Exports totaled $16.220 billion and imports $11.463 billion.

Economists in a weekly central bank poll expect a trade surplus of $47 billion in 2016, more than double last year's result, after a severe recession curbed demand for imports.

Brazil's trade surplus so far this year has risen to $43.282 billion, a record for the period. A steady inflow of dollars has helped strengthen the Brazilian currency by more than 13 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)

