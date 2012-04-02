UPDATE 1-Brazil posts March trade surplus of $2.019 bln

* Brazil 1st quarter trade surplus at $2.44 billion

* March trade surplus above forecasts

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.019 billion in March, the trade ministry said on Monday.

The result topped expectations of a trade surplus of $1.5 billion, according to the median forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Exports reached $20.911 billion, up from $18.028 billion in February and $19.286 billion in March last year.

Imports last month totaled $18.892 billion, compared with $16.313 billion in February. In the year-ago period, imports were $17.732 billion.

Brazil is a major exporter of food and mineral commodities, including soybeans, beef and iron ore.

In February, Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.715 billion, the trade ministry reported last month.

In the first three months of 2012, Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, posted a trade surplus of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect the country to reach a surplus of $19 billion this year, a 36 percent drop from 2011.