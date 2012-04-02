FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil posts March trade surplus of $2.019 bln
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil posts March trade surplus of $2.019 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brazil 1st quarter trade surplus at $2.44 billion

* March trade surplus above forecasts

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.019 billion in March, the trade ministry said on Monday.

The result topped expectations of a trade surplus of $1.5 billion, according to the median forecast of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Exports reached $20.911 billion, up from $18.028 billion in February and $19.286 billion in March last year.

Imports last month totaled $18.892 billion, compared with $16.313 billion in February. In the year-ago period, imports were $17.732 billion.

Brazil is a major exporter of food and mineral commodities, including soybeans, beef and iron ore.

In February, Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.715 billion, the trade ministry reported last month.

In the first three months of 2012, Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, posted a trade surplus of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect the country to reach a surplus of $19 billion this year, a 36 percent drop from 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.