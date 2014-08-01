FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil posts fifth straight monthly trade surplus in July
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil posts fifth straight monthly trade surplus in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on trade balance and fuel imports)

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded its fifth straight monthly trade surplus in July, government data showed on Friday, but its trade balance stayed in the red for the year, hit by a drop in prices for its main exports.

The surplus of $1.575 billion for July was the second largest this year and almost double market expectations for a $830 million surplus, though less than June’s $2.37 billion surplus.

In the first seven months of the year, the commodities powerhouse has accumulated a trade deficit of $914 million, less than a fifth of the $4.972 billion deficit in the same period in 2013.

Brazil is struggling with weaker demand and lower prices for commodity exports such as soybeans, sugar and iron ore due to a sluggish global economy, a challenge for a country whose low productivity makes its manufactured goods less competitive than those made elsewhere.

The stronger trade results this year are due, in part, to a drop in costly fuel imports. So far this year, Brazil has had to pay $9.937 billion for fuel imports, down from $15.443 billion during the same period last year. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.