(Corrects deficit figure in headline and first paragraph)

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade deficit of $3.174 billion in January, government data showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 17 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a deficit of $3 billion. The country posted a surplus of $0.29 billion in December. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)