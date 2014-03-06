FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil posts Feb trade deficit of $2.1 bln
March 6, 2014

Brazil posts Feb trade deficit of $2.1 bln

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade deficit of $2.125 billion in February, the trade ministry said on Thursday, a second straight monthly gap highlighting the rapid deterioration of the commodities powerhouse’s trade balance.

The deficit was below market expectations for a $3.05 billion gap, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The country posted a deficit of $4.06 billion in January, its largest monthly trade gap ever.

Brazil last year posted its smallest trade surplus in more than a decade as imports of fuel and consumer goods gained speed while exports eased.

