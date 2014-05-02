Brazil posts trade surplus of $506 mln in April

BRASILIA, May 2 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $506 million in April, more than double what the market expected, but not nearly enough to push the annual balance into positive territory.

Brazil’s trade balance has been hit hard by fuel imports and a drop in the price of some key exports such as iron ore. An economic slowdown and currency woes in Argentina have also curbed exports to the neighboring country.

The surplus was more than double market expectations for a $250 million surplus, according to the median forecast of six analysts surveyed by Reuters. The country posted a surplus of $112 million in March.

Brazil, one of the world’s major commodities exporters, posted a deficit of $989 million in April 2013.

The country has accumulated a trade deficit of $5.566 billion so far this year. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)