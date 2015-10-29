FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil pays a third of past debt with state lenders, Treasury says
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil pays a third of past debt with state lenders, Treasury says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government has paid about a third of the 50 billion reais ($12.72 billion) it owed to state-run lenders as of late 2014, Treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday.

He added that he estimated the Treasury’s debt to date to state-run banks currently stood “slightly above” 50 billion reais.

Saintive said the National Treasury is in talks with state development bank BNDES to erase a debt of around 30 billion reais, as Reuters reported this week.

$1 = 3.9317 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto and W Simon

