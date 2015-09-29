Brazil Treasury says may extend debt auctions if needed

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil may extend a program of daily interventions in the local government debt market if needed to stabilize borrowing costs, National Treasury Secretary Marcelo Saintive said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Saintive said the local debt market remains “extremely volatile” at this point but added that the Treasury has enough funds to intervene.

The Treasury announced on Thursday that it would conduct daily auctions to sell or repurchase fixed-rate notes known as NTN-Fs until Oct 2 to provide liquidity to local bondholders. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)