FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil Treasury may lend $13.5 bln to BNDES this year -source
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil Treasury may lend $13.5 bln to BNDES this year -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of last year’s loan and context)

BRASILIA, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury is in talks to lend about 30 billion reais ($13.5 billion) to state-run development bank BNDES this year, a finance ministry source told Reuters on Monday.

Last year the Treasury transferred 39 billion reais to BNDES to bolster credit to large companies and exporters, and jump-start an economy that has slowed sharply since 2010.

Many economists said those capital transfers, which increased sharply after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, have eroded public accounts and may threaten the sustainability of the country’s debt.

President Dilma Rousseff has promised to gradually reduce loans to the BNDES and limit public spending. ($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by nSteve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.