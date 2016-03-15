FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's jobless rate remains at 9.0 pct in Q4 - IBGE
March 15, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil's jobless rate remains at 9.0 pct in Q4 - IBGE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national unemployment rate remained at 9.0 percent in the three months through December, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, slightly below market expectations in a Reuters poll.

The median forecast of 16 economists surveyed by Reuters projected the unemployment rate at 9.1 percent in the fourth quarter. Brazil’s jobless rate rose sharply from 6.5 percent at end-2014 as the country entered its worst recession in decades.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

