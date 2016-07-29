Brazil's unemployment rate rises to 11.3 pct in June

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's national unemployment rate rose to 11.3 percent in the three months through June, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll.

The median forecast of 15 economists surveyed by Reuters projected the unemployment rate at 11.3 percent. Brazil's jobless rate has risen sharply from 6.5 percent at end-2014 as the country entered its worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)