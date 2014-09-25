FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's jobless rate at 5.0 pct in August
September 25, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's jobless rate at 5.0 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 5.0 percent in August, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday in the first release of official unemployment numbers after a strike disrupted the job market survey for months.

The number was slightly above the median forecast of 4.9 percent in a poll of 11 economists. In August 2013, Brazil’s jobless rate stood at 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

