SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 4.7 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The number was below the median forecast of 4.9 percent in a poll of 28 economists. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)