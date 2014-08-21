Brazil to release delayed job data in Sept after strike

BRASILIA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian statistics agency IBGE will release unemployment data for May through August on Sept. 25 after a strike disrupted the country’s main job market survey, it said on Thursday.

Release of Brazil’s July unemployment rate was originally scheduled for Thursday morning.

The strike by IBGE workers ended last week after nearly three months. It was one of a wave of labor disputes that have hit industries and public services as diverse as banking, urban bus transport and the police this year. Last year, another strike at IBGE delayed the release of the June jobless rate.

Brazil’s unemployment rate stood at 4.9 percent in April, near a record low, as an increasing number of teenagers and young adults opted out of the labor force to dedicate more time to training.

But job creation has slowed sharply after more than three years of meager economic growth, suggesting the unemployment rate could climb higher in coming months, according to some economists. Factories and retailers have already started to lay off workers in some areas, recent government data showed. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)