Brazil's national jobless rate rises to 9 pct in October
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
January 15, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's national jobless rate rises to 9 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national unemployment rate rose to 9.0 percent in the three months through October, from 8.6 percent in the previous three months, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

The increase was in line with the median expectation of 11 economists in a Reuters poll.

About 1.5 million people have lost their jobs over the past year as Brazil fell into its most intense and probably longest recession in more than a century. Unemployment is expected to rise to 11 percent by year-end, according to a Reuters poll earlier this week.

The national unemployment rate, part of the so-called PNAD Continua survey by official statistics agency IBGE, is set to replace the benchmark PME job survey in the coming months. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)

