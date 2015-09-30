Brazil Congress delays voting on spending bill vetoes

BRASILIA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Speaker of the lower house of Brazil’s Congress, Eduardo Cunha, on Wednesday delayed voting on key presidential vetoes that would block 47 billion reais ($11.8 billion) in new spending to help rebalance government accounts.

A joint session of Congress had been scheduled to decide whether to uphold vetoes by President Dilma Rousseff of bills that raise the wages of judiciary employees and benefits for retirees.

But Cunha decided first to discuss a bill allowing financing by private companies that Rousseff vetoed on Tuesday. He hopes to overturn this veto quickly to allow corporate donations to parties in next October’s local elections.

Renan Calheiros, President of the Senate, said the joint-session could still be held later on Wednesday.

The spending bills that Rousseff vetoed include a hefty average 59 percent increase in salaries of judiciary employees, adding 36 billion reais to state payrolls over four years.

Rousseff’s government has projected an unprecedented primary budget deficit of 35.5 billion reais in 2016. The primary deficit, which excludes spending for interest payments, was one of the motives that led ratings agency Standard & Poor’s to downgrade Brazil’s debt to junk status earlier this month.