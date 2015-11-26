FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to raise minimum wage in Jan as planned - Treasury
November 26, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil to raise minimum wage in Jan as planned - Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is not considering delaying the annual increase in mininum wages as it seeks to shore up public finances, Treasury Secretary Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday.

The minimum wage is linked to a series of pension and unemployment benefits, meaning that any increase significantly raises public expenditures.

Three sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters this week the government was considering delaying for several months the increase originally scheduled for January. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Sandra Maler)

