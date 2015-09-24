FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity firm Advent looking for more Brazil education deals
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

Private equity firm Advent looking for more Brazil education deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent will continue working on the consolidation of Brazil’s education industry, a senior executive said on Thursday, adding that there are enough quality assets available to drive deals despite the economic cycle.

“Consolidation makes sense for those who understand the market and identify where to extract synergies,” said Maia Alves, a director at Advent. The firm entered the sector in Brazil with a stake in Kroton Educacional, the world’s largest for-profit education company, which it sold in 2013. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

