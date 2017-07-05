SAO PAULO, July 5 The Brazilian government will
toughen the rules for a public student loan program as it tries
to tackle soaring defaults, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
Under the new rules for the so-called Fies program,
lower-income students must agree to have up to 30 percent of
their monthly wages automatically deducted to pay back the
loans, Folha said, without naming its sources.
The government will also demand that borrowers begin to pay
off the loans earlier, it reported. Currently, students can wait
a year and a half after graduation before doing so.
The new rules, which would apply to loans granted from 2018
onward, may be announced as soon as Thursday, according to the
paper.
A representative for the Education Ministry declined to
comment immediately on when and how the Fies program would be
restructured.
Fies, which was created to help low-income students pay for
tuition at nongovernment universities, has seen its costs
skyrocket in recent years as Brazil slipped into a deep
recession, stoking delinquencies.
