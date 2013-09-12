FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Estácio Participações to buy educator Uniseb for $227.9 mln
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2013 / 9:49 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Estácio Participações to buy educator Uniseb for $227.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian private education network Estácio Participações is buying Uniseb for 615.3 million reais ($227.89 million), the latest takeover in Brazil’s thriving education sector, according to a filing on Thursday.

Estácio has acquired 50 percent of the total stock in TCA Investimentos e Participacoes, a private partnership that controls Uniseb, by paying cash and will finish the deal by issuing 17.9 million common shares to TCA shareholders.

Founded in 1999, União dos Cursos Superiores SEB (Uniseb), has 37,800 students on three campuses.

Brazil’s $11 billion-a-year education industry has grown at double-digit rates in recent years as a tight job market demands a skilled labor force with technical knowledge, stronger analytical abilities and language proficiency.

$1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.