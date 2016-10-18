Brazil's Kroton CEO says FIES loans to stabilize at 9-12 pct of students

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's No. 1 education firm Kroton Educacional said on Tuesday he expects the share of government-backed FIES student loans to stabilize at around 9 to 12 percent of the company's student population.

Kroton CEO Rodrigo Galindo said that FIES provided financing for 63 percent of incoming students in the second semester of 2014, but that fell to 9 percent of incoming students for the second semester of 2016. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)