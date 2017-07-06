(Adds details, share performance, from paragraph 3)
By Ana Mano and Gabriela Mello
SAO PAULO, July 6 The Brazilian government will
be freed from some of the credit risk in a state-subsidized
student loan program, Education Minister José Mendonça Filho
said on Thursday, as it overhauls a costly initiative that has
helped widen a record budget deficit.
Sharing the risk of student loan defaults with for-profit
education firms is a way to fine-tune the so-called Fies
program, which was created to make it easier for low-income
students to attend private universities, Mendonça said at an
event in Brasilia.
The government, which will offer at least 300,000 Fies loan
contracts per year from 2018 under the new rules, will not
entirely remove subsidies, Mendonça said, adding that as many as
100,000 loans will have zero interest.
Shares of Brazil's listed for-profit education companies
fell, reflecting investor concern over the reliance on Fies and
that the companies will assume risk as student delinquencies
rise.
Default rates under the old Fies format neared 47 percent,
from an expected 10 percent, according to slides at Mendonça's
presentation. Estimates on how the overhaul will affect the
budget are expected in a few days, Mendonça said.
Kroton Educacional SA fell 1.5 percent, while
Estácio Participações SA slid 2.3 percent and Ser
Educacional SA shed 1.7 percent.
BEAR THE BRUNT
Mendonça said the National Treasury bore the brunt of
default risk, which is not done in other countries with similar
programs. The fiscal cost of the Fies program was 32 billion
reais ($9.67 billion) last year, 11 times higher than in 2011,
the government said.
With the government sharing more of the risk with private
companies, the firms will need to be more selective on enrolling
students, he said.
Additional funding for the program will come from
constitutionally created regional funds, state development
lender BNDES and private-sector banks.
Still, a mechanism will be introduced to increase
private-college allocations to a fund known as FGEDUC, which
guarantees the loans. The private operators will be required to
cover default losses if delinquencies rise above predetermined
levels of between 20 percent and 25 percent.
Some 150,000 of the annual Fies loan contracts will have a 3
percent interest rate. The rate on the remainder of the loans
has yet to be decided.
($1 = 3.3084 reais)
(Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)