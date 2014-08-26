FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Silva narrows Rousseff lead, would win runoff - poll
Sections
Featured
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 26, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Silva narrows Rousseff lead, would win runoff - poll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - President Dilma Rousseff has a narrow lead over environmentalist Marina Silva in Brazil’s presidential race but could lose the election if it goes to a second-round runoff between the two, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

Silva, who was thrust into the presidential race last week following the death of her party’s candidate, has 29 percent of voter support heading into the Oct. 5 vote, according to the survey by polling institute Ibope.

The poll showed Rousseff with 34 percent, down from 38 percent in the previous Ibope survey in early August. The other main opposition candidate, Aecio Neves, had 19 percent support, down from 23 percent in the last Ibope poll.

In a likely second-round runoff on Oct. 26 between the top two vote-getters, Silva would defeat Rousseff by a margin of nine percentage points, the poll showed.

Ibope surveyed 2,506 people nationwide between Aug. 23-26. The poll published on the website of the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Todd Benson and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.