FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Rousseff narrows Silva's lead in October runoff -poll
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 9, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Rousseff narrows Silva's lead in October runoff -poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has narrowed environmentalist Marina Silva’s lead in a likely second-round presidential election runoff in October to three percentage points from six points two weeks ago, a new opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

Silva would win the runoff by 45.5 percent of voter support against 42.7 percent for Rousseff, who has gained five percentage points since the previous survey by polling firm MDA.

The MDA poll commissioned by the transport industry lobby CNT surveyed 2,002 people between Sept 5-7 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.