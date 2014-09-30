FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ibope poll shows Brazil's Rousseff lead over Silva widening
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 30, 2014 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

Ibope poll shows Brazil's Rousseff lead over Silva widening

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff widened her lead ahead of Sunday’s presidential election and would defeat environmentalist Marina Silva in an expected runoff vote, pollster Ibope showed late on Tuesday.

Rousseff of the ruling Workers’ Party has 42 percent of voter support in a runoff, while Silva has 38 percent, the Ibope poll showed, according to TV Globo news program Jornal Nacional. In the prior Ibope poll a week ago, Rousseff and Silva were tied at 41 percent.

Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the election will be decided in a runoff between the top two vote-getters on Oct. 26.

In first-round voting, support for Rousseff reached 39 percent, compared with 38 percent a week ago. Support for Silva slipped to 25 percent from 29 percent. Support for Aecio Neves, candidate of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, remained unaltered at 19 percent.

The new Ibope poll surveyed 2,002 respondents nationwide between Sept 25 and Sept 30 and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points. It was commissioned by media conglomerate Globo Comunicações and the results were broadcast on TV Globo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Eduardo Simões in São Paulo; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.